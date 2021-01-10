Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Devoted Community Servant Eugene Marshall Sr Of Hackensack Dies At 93

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Eugene Marshall, Sr.
Eugene Marshall, Sr. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Marshall Family

TRIBUTE: Eugene Marshall, Sr. of Hackensack loved his country and his community. He remained faithful throughout his life to building a better world, loved ones said.

A celebration of life service was held at Calvary Baptist Church in Garfield on Saturday for Marshall, who recently passed away at 91.

Born in Paterson on Nov. 29, 1929, Marshall attended middle school and high school in Hackensack, where he excelled in football and track.

He attended Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC for a year before enlisted in the U.S. Army and serving a tour overseas.

Following his honorable discharge, Marshall’s love for community service led him to work for the Bergen County Urban League and share his extensive civil expertise with the Bergen County Community Action Program (CAP) until his retirement in 1994.

He was also a devoted member of the Majestic Lodge #153 since 1977, and served in numerous roles both at the local and state level.

With grandson Eugene Marshall III.

Eugene Marshall III (FACEBOOK)

Marshall is survived by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife, Hortense E. Marshall (Burwell) to whom he was married for more than six decades.

He also leaves a daughter, the Rev. Gwynne E. Burt, sons Eugene Marshall Jr., and Robert. R. Marshall, daughters-in-law Phyllis Marshall and Dr. Tanji P. Reed Marshall, grandchildren Jason Dean Marshall, Jacqueline Amanda Marshall, Eugene Marshall III, Aerin Reed Marshall Barnes (husband, Darren Barnes) and Robert R. Marshall, II and great-grandson Joseph Kai Barnes.

Marshall is also survived by siblings Ann Smith, Adele (Gert) Henderson (husband, Dennis), sister-in-law, Ella Jackson (husband, Edward Jackson, Sr., deceased) and Carlos Jones (wife, Lucy).

Because of COVID, walk-through viewing was held Friday at the Earl I. Jones Funeral Home in Hackensack and Saturday’s service was closed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.