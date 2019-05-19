DEVELOPING: Video Of Dover Arrest Sparks Anti-Police Protest

Videos of a man's violent arrest that circulated on social media prompted anti-police protests outside of the Dover police headquarters Sunday evening.

The videos posted by Savv FrmFoe on Facebook show authorities struggling to apprehend Cyprian Luke, 19, of Morristown, on charges of assault, violating court orders and criminal mischief near a a Krauszer's convenience store early Sunday morning.

Dover police were not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice called Sunday evening.

Officers can be seen in the videos trying to handcuff Luke for several minutes, ordering him to roll over and put his hands behind his back. When Luke resists, authorities hit him in the face, footage shows.

A man behind the camera recording the ordeal can be heard shouting and cursing at officers, who tell him multiple times to back up.

The Sunday night protest was organized by Karol Ruiz, an attorney and president of the Morristown-based nonprofit Wind of the Spirit immigrant resource center, NorthJersey.com reports.

Ruiz questioned police procedure noting the arrest was violent in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

