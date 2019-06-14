Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DEVELOPING: Person Struck By Falling Tree, Power Outage Reported In Chatham

Cecilia Levine
Chatham police were investigating whether a person struck by part of a falling tree was related to a power outage Friday.
Authorities were investigating whether a person struck by part of a falling tree was related to a power outage in Chatham Friday.

Moments after a piece of a tree fell hitting a person on Lincoln Avenue, surrounding areas lost power affecting dozens of people and possibly a nearby school, according to local police.

Chatham police did not have details on either incident when Daily Voice called at 12:15 p.m.

Check back for details.

