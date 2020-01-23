Contact Us
DETOURS: Construction Project Shuts Dover Bridge In Morris County For 10 Months

Valerie Musson
The bridge over the Rockaway River in Dover will soon be closed for construction for nearly 10 months.
The bridge over the Rockaway River in Dover will soon be closed for construction for nearly 10 months. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The bridge over the Rockaway River in Dover will soon be closed for construction for nearly 10 months.

The East Blackwell Street bridge will close to all traffic starting Jan. 27, and a pedestrian bridge will be installed temporarily to maintain walking accessibility.

Scroll down for detours:

  • East Blackwell Street will be closed in both directions in this area for the duration of this project.
  • East Blackwell Street will remain open to local traffic in an easterly direction so that vehicles can turn right (traveling south) onto South Salem Street and continue towards NJSH Rt. 10.
  • Vehicles traveling northbound on South Salem Street will not be able to make a right turn at East Blackwell Street for the duration of the project and should follow the posted detour(s).
  • Vehicles traveling northbound on South Salem Street will be able to make a left at East Blackwell Street (traveling west) for the majority of the project. However, there will be a period of time when this maneuver will be closed as well. At that time vehicular traffic will have to follow the posted detour(s).

Click here for more from the Town of Dover.

