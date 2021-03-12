Details Revealed In Plane Crash That Killed NYC Exec, NJ Pilot

New details have been revealed in November’s double-fatal plane crash involving a NYC executive and a well-known New Jersey pilot, NJ.com reports.

Glen M. de Vries, 49, of New York, NY, and Thomas P. Fisher, 54, of the Jefferson portion of Lake Hopatcong, were both aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 that crashed in a wooded area of a state park near Lake Kemah in Hampton on Nov. 11, DailyVoice.com reported.

de Vries and Fischer departed from Caldwell’s Essex County Airport, flying for just under 20 minutes and reaching a 6,400-feet altitude until the flight data was lost during a “steep descending left turn,” according to NJ.com, which cites a report from the National Transportation Safety Boards.

While authorities haven’t yet stated who had been piloting the plane during the crash, no mechanical failures that would’ve impeded operation were apparent in the report, which may take at least a year to finish, according to NJ.com.

Click here for the full story from NJ.com.

