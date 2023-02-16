Dementia Worsening For NJ Native Bruce Willis, Family Says

Iconic actor and New Jersey native Bruce Willis's health has taken a sad turn, announced his family.

Conditions have worsened for Willis in the 10 months since his aphasia diagnosis was announced publicly, with the "Die Hard" actor now facing the more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, his family said in an official statement.

The untreatable disease is the most common form of dementia for those under 60, and the Willis family is hoping that revealing the actor's diagnosis will help shed light on the disease.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately." his family stated. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

The actor, who was born in Germany, moved to Carneys Point, New Jersey, when he was just a toddler, and graduated from Penns Grove High School.

Willis later went on to move to New York City, and eventually landed a role in the show "Moonlighting", which he won an Emmy and Golden Globe award for.

The talented actor eventually became a household name, appearing in over 100 films throughout his career.

Willis's family continued to thank fans for their support of Willis and his family over the course of the last year, stating "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

To read the full statement, click here.

