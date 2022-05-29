Deer Tries Hoofing It Across GWB, Rescued By Port Authority Responders

"Go, buddy!" a Port Authority officer shouted as a deer who'd slowed traffic on the George Washington Bridge was released into a nearby wooded area.

The deer somehow wandered onto the bridge's New Jersey-bound lower level just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, requiring an immediate response.

All lower-level westbound lanes were temporarily closed while Port Authority officers assigned to the bridge teamed up with tunnel and bridge agents to corral the frightened deer, who was then transported via flatbed to a safe location for release.

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 p.m.

This came hours after tunnel and bridge agents rescued a wayward goose from the Lincoln Tunnel (see photo below).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.