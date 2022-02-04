Dedicated North Jersey EMT Starting Dialysis Desperately Seeks Kidney Donor

A dedicated and passionate North Jersey EMT is desperately seeking a kidney donor as he begins dialysis treatments after years of battling chronic disease.

Reid Cappel, an Atlantic Health EMT from Harding Township, has been living with one kidney for years after his diagnosis with the chronic disease at age 21, he said.

"Growing up I had a lot of stomach issues", said Cappel, according to the Madison NJ PBA.

“When I was 21 years old, they found a massive tumor where the other kidney should have been. Luckily it wasn't cancerous, but I've been dealing with Chronic Kidney Disease since then."

In Dec. 2018, Cappel learned that his remaining kidney was functioning at just 20 percent and that he needed a transplant — but first, he’d have to lose at least 40 pounds, the PBA said.

“Cappel didn't skip a beat and underwent gastric sleeve surgery and began working out,” said the PBA.

Since then, Cappel has managed to lose more than 100 pounds, though his kidney function has plummetted to just six percent, and he will soon begin undergoing dialysis.

“Now the man who has dedicated his life to helping others, and his community, is urgently looking for a donor hero to save his life,” said Madison NJ PBA.

Cappel has Type B blood, but according to the PBA, it “doesn’t matter what your blood type may be” because St. Barnabas in Livingston accepts the paired exchange program.

Those interested in exploring donor options are asked to fill out the donor referral form at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center website and include Cappel’s name.

“This is an urgent request for a New Vernon Fire Department EMT,” said the PBA.

“The gift of life is the greatest gift that a person could ever receive.”

