Deadbeat Dad Caught With 70 Illegal Pills, Drug Cash: Haledon PD

A deadbeat dad who was being sought by authorities was carrying dozens of illegal pills and hundreds of dollars in proceeds when he was nabbed by Haledon police, authorities said.

Detective Sgt. Timothy Lindberg and Officer Jeffrey Welsh were responding to community complaints of drug dealing in the area of the John Street apartment complex when they spotted Jose Chinchilla, 41, of Haledon.

Chinchilla was wanted on a warrant from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office for not paying child support, Capt. George Guzman said.

The officers stopped a BMW that Chinchilla was driving, then positively identified and arrested him, the captain said.

In plain view on the front seat was what turned out to be $733 in cash and two cellphones, Guzman said.

Chinchilla then "informed the officers that there were drugs in the vehicle, which prompted a search," he said.

They found 40 oxycodone and 30 morphine pills, neither of which he had a prescription for, he said.

Chinchilla was charged with drug possession and turned over to sheriff's officers on the warrant. They then brought him to the Passaic County Jail.

