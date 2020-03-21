DAY 2: Bergen County Coronavirus Testing Center At Capacity Minutes After Opening

People who had driven hours from across the state or returned after being turned away on Friday were sent home from Bergen County's coronavirus testing site minutes after it opened Saturday.

The state's first government-operated coronavirus testing center at Bergen Community College was at capacity around 8:15 a.m. on its second day of operation -- with nearly eight hours left until the set closing time.

The site reportedly closed on Friday after administering 630 tests, although officials said it would be equipped to handle 2,500. On Saturday, there were only 350 remaining, NorthJersey.com reports.

"Come back tomorrow," officers said on megaphones. "There are more tests."

At the BCC coronavirus testing center in Paramus. Special to DAILY VOICE

On Friday, the Paramus Road site closed after just four hours of being open. One Daily Voice reader said he waited in line for more than four hours to be tested.

There were more than 800 presumed positive cases in the state as of Friday including 11 fatalities, one a man in his 30s.

The second government-run testing site in New Jersey is expected to open Monday in Holmdel.

At the BCC coronavirus testing center in Paramus. NJ National Guard

