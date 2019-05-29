Contact Us
News

Daughter Indicted For Prospect Park Mother's Stabbing Death With Infant At Home

Cecilia Levine
A 33-year-old woman was indicted on charges related to the fatal stabbing of her mother at her Parsippany apartment in September 2018.

An indictment was returned May 29 against Lila Lucariello, charging her with murder, weapons offenses and child endangerment, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp, Acting Chief of Investigations Chris Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller announced in a joint statement.

Lucariello's husband called 9-1-1 on Sept. 1, 2018, after he found his mother-in-law, Salwa Kahn-Tamr, 58 of Prospect Park, lifeless with multiple stab wounds from a knife in her daughter's Route 46 apartment, authorities said.

Lucariello, who was at the apartment with her mother and her infant daughter overnight, was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

