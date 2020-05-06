'Data Determines Dates': Murphy Extends NJ Public Health Crisis Again

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be signing an executive order to extend the state's public health crisis an additional 30 days, he said Wednesday.

The governor declared both a state of emergency and public health crisis March 9 as the virus was beginning to spread. He extended the crisis by 30 days on April 7, which will be in effect until early June.

"We're seeing good signs, but we can't lull ourselves into thinking that all is well," he said before extending the crisis for a second time.

"Thousands remain in the hospital which is why I needed to extend this public health emergency. This action does not mean we're seeing anything in the data that would pause our path forward."

Murphy last week revealed a roadmap to reopening, but no timeline. Because many facts about the virus remain unknown, he can't predict when exactly New Jersey can reopen.

"Data determines dates," he said.

The governor stressed New Jerseyans should stay home as much as possible. Going out should be done only when necessary, and residents should continue social-distancing and wearing face masks when they do go out.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 131,890 reported coronavirus cases in New Jersey. An additional 1,513 were reported overnight Tuesday.

Murphy last week closed schools for the remainder of the academic year.

The state's parks and golf courses reopened for the first time in weeks last weekend. Although many reached capacity in hours, they will remain open as New Jersey continues on its current "war footing," the governor said.

"We can't give up on social distancing," he said. "Let's keep focused on pushing numbers down further."

