Danzig Bass Player, Wife Dedicate Bench In Mahwah Park In Memory Of Beloved Chihuahua

Sir Otis looked forward to his daily walks in Mahwah's Silver Creek Park.

"He went to the park between 11:30 and 12:30 every day for 10 years," said Lana Grecco. "He knew whenever it was time. He was always ready."

The spunky Chihuahua was at the park in the township's northeast corner near the New York State border when he passed on Dec. 21, 2021. He was 16.

Lana made a vow with her husband, Steve "Zing" Grecco, who plays bass with the legendary New Jersey heavy metal band Danzig, among other acts.

"We promised ourselves that we'd do something to honor his memory at the spot our little baby loved so much," she said.

Lana rang up Mahwah Mayor James Wysocki, a guitarist and musicologist himself.

"Jim was totally onboard and helped us make it happen," she said.

So on Monday, Aug. 29, the couple dedicated a bench that they'd donated to the park in honor of Otis. The Greccos plan on returning soon for a more private moment scattering Otis's ashes when Steve's touring and producing schedule allows.

"It's such a great gesture, giving something back to the community while creating a lovely tribute," Wysocki said. "Now, whenever you visit Silver Creek, you can sit down, relax and say hi to Otis."

