Dance Teacher From CT Swapped Nude Pics, Sought Meet With Bergen Minor: Prosecutor

A Connecticut event planner and dance instructor known as "Glamorous Piti" was arrested and charged with exchanging pornographic images and having sexually explicit chats with an underage student in Bergen County.

Edison Bueno-Tenempaguay, 28, of Danbury has been held in the Bridgeport, CT Correctional Center, pending extradition to New Jersey, since his arrest last Friday, March 17, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit earlier this month “received information that a child from Bergen County was being engaged in conversations on social media with an adult male, some of which were sexually explicit in nature,” Musella said on Tuesday, March 21.

“On several occasions throughout the course of the conversations, the adult male attempted to arrange for an in-person meeting, describing sexual acts he planned on performing upon the child,” the prosecutor said.

Bueno-Tenempaguay “controlled the online accounts being utilized to contact the child and engaged in sexually explicit dialogue,” he added. “During the online chats, Bueno-Tenempaguay instructed the child to send sexually explicit photos and shared sexually explicit digital files via the Internet with the child.”

The investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home last week with the “coordination and assistance” of Danbury police, the prosecutor said.

Bueno-Tenempaguay faces charges in New Jersey of luring and debauching the morals of a child, he said.

Musella also alerted parents and guardians on Tuesday to particular social media accounts to look out for:

1glamorouspiti

$GlamorousPiti

pitinice2

edison20000009

Any parent or guardian who finds that his or her child had inappropriate communications from any of those accounts, he said, can call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

