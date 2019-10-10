Contact Us
Customers Want Breakfast Sandwiches So Badly They're Raising Money To Aid Byram General Store

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
This Sussex County community is looking to help the Byram General Store.
This Sussex County community is looking to help the Byram General Store. Photo Credit: Raymond Bonker

This Sussex County community misses its breakfast sandwiches.

Well, that, and they want to help George Kately, the owner of the Byram General Store.

The convenience shop -- which operates out of the oldest house in Byram on Stanhope-Sparta Road -- had to shut its grill in the past few weeks when the ventilation system broke.

A GoFundMe page launched by Kristin Mueller had raised more than $600 as of Thursday to help purchase a new vents and a commercial hood for Kately.

"George's sandwiches are the main draw to the store," Mueller wrote, "so let’s keep him in business and give back!"

Kately was not immediately available when Daily Voice called the store and his cell Thursday morning.

Click here to donate.

