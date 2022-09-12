Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

CRUMBY RIDE: Route 287 Traffic Sandwiched In Bread Truck, DOT Collision

Jerry DeMarco
Southbound Route 287 in Mahwah
Southbound Route 287 in Mahwah Photo Credit: Joseph Nicolosi for DAILY VOICE

A tractor-trailer and New Jersey Department of Transportation truck collided just as the work-week rush was beginning on Route 287, spilling dozens and dozens of boxes of bread.

No injuries were reported in the crash when one of the drivers tried to change lanes on the southbound highway at mile marker 64.4 in Mahwah around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, New Jersey State Trooper Brandi Slota said.

A combination of loaders, flatbed tow trucks, a huge Dumpster and some shovels helped clear the site.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

