Crowd Surrounds Paterson Detectives Making Gun Arrest

A crowd of partiers moved in as Paterson detectives grabbed one of them who’d been carrying a gun, requiring backups to help restore order, authorities said.

Detectives Yamil Pimienta, Levis Qirjako, Mustafa Dombayci and John Rickowich had approached the group of 100 or so who were drinking, playing loud music and blocking traffic on 10th Avenue at East 26th Street late this past Saturday night.

They zeroed in on Ewan Gordon, 27, who they’d seen carrying a gun, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Seeing them, Gordon bolted toward the rear parking lot of a local business, where he threw the weapon onto a second-floor stairway, Speziale said.

Gordon then struggled with the detectives as they tried to arrest them, the director said.

Things got uncomfortable as the crowd moved in and “physically attempted to prevent the detectives from taking Gordon into custody,” Speziale said.

But additional units arrived, Gordon was arrested and the gun – a .40-caliber Taurus semi-automatic – was recovered, he said.

Gordon was sent to the Passaic County Jail on weapons charges, as well as counts of possessing a high-capacity magazine, resisting arrest and obstruction.

The gun, meanwhile, was sent to the New Jersey State Police ballistics lab to determine whether it may have been fired during a crime.

