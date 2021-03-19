CRIME WAVE: Knife-Wielding Gang Of Bergen Convenience Store Robbers Strikes Again

A group of knife-wielding thugs who’ve been robbing convenience stores in Bergen County apparently struck again, authorities said.

The clerk at the Route 46 7-Eleven clerk in Elmwood Park told police the gang of four robbed the store of $400, 19 packs of Newports and rolling papers shortly after midnight Friday.

The clerk said he was on the phone when one of them, brandishing a knife, walked around the counter and demanded he open the register.

A similar holdup at a Rochelle Park 7-Eleven less than 48 hours earlier yielded $2,000 in cash, authorities said.

Fort Lee police reported two similar holdups in four days near the George Washington Bridge a few weeks ago.

In one, a robber asked a gas station convenience store clerk on eastbound Route 46 “Do you want to die?”

The robbers fled with $2,700, cigars and cigarettes, police said.

Less than a week later, five bandits robbed a LukOil station on Fletcher Avenue in Fort Lee. One of them had a silver folding knife and anther made a gesture beneath his sweatshirt as if he had a gun, police said.

The robber made off with $1,500 in cash and roughly $450 worth of ‘Backwoods’ tobacco products.

In each holdup, the bandits had quick, convenient escape routes.

The Elmwood Park robbery occurred on westbound Route 46 across from the Red Carpet Inn barely a quarter-mile from the Garden State Parkway.

Borough police established a perimeter help from a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit. Police in surrounding towns also were notified.

The sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence, as in the other robberies.

Police asked that anyone who witnessed any of the holdups, has information about the robbers or sees anything suspicious to dial 911.

