Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Assault Weapons Seized, Car Salesman From Ramsey Arrested: Police
News

Cresskill Crash Ignites House Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
185 Madison Avenue, Cresskill
185 Madison Avenue, Cresskill Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A chain-reaction ignited by a crash left a Cresskill home damaged by fire.

The driver escaped serious injury after his box truck from Woodland Park struck a tree on Madison Avenue off the corner of 8th Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12.

Branches then hit wires that energized the garage area of a nearby home.

Cresskill firefighters got there quickly and had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.