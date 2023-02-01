Crazed Robber Beats Fair Lawn Gas Station Worker, 83, Fights Officers, Smears Feces At HQ: PD

A crazed female robber beat a defenseless 83-year-old gas station employee, fought with Fair Lawn police and then urinated and defecated at headquarters, authorities said.

Sincere Wiley, 30, began arguing with the attendant at the BP station on Wagaraw Road before shoving him, kneeing him in the face and punching him in the eye shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Detective Eric Eleshewich said.

She then brandished a box cutter, grabbed some tobacco product and $88 in cash and ran, the detective said.

Responding officers saw Wiley – who lives in the upstate New York town of Lockport -- running from the scene to the nearby Hawthorne Sunoco while dropping the stolen merchandise, Eleshewich said.

Officer Brad Pindyck caught up to Wiley, who struggled before he and his colleagues got her into custody, he said.

Once at headquarters, Wiley refused to remove sharp jewelry or her shoelaces, Eleschewich said.

The 5-foot-5-inch, 180-pound suspect then “became combative,” fighting with and injuring four officers, he said.

She then urinated and defecated in the holding room and smeared feces on the wall, the detective said.

Police charged Wiley with four counts of aggravated assault, robbery and eluding.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took her to New Bridge Medical Center for an evaluation before Wiley was brought to the Bergen County Jail. She remained held there Wednesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The four injured officers were treated at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released, Eleschewich said.

The elderly victim was transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with facial injuries, he said.

