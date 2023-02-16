Crazed Driver Repeatedly Rams Hackensack Officer's Car: Police

A crazed driver repeatedly rammed a Hackensack police vehicle before the officer inside hopped out and subdued him on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Officer Panagiotis Seretis was responding to assist another officer with his emergency lights and sirens activated near the corner of Main and Salem streets around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 when he signaled Yves Davilmar Jr. to pull his Ford Explorer over and let him by, Capt. Michael Antista said.

Seretis had to repeatedly signal Davilmar before he finally moved, the captain said.

Davilmar then got behind the police car, hit the gas and rear-ended it, Antista said.

Seretis’s SUV came to a rest after being rammed, then was struck again before Davilmar backed up and continued to slam into it multiple times, the captain said.

Seretis – whose injuries didn’t require hospitalization -- got out and pulled Davilmar from the SUV (at right in photo above).

Davilmar was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and criminal mischief before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He also received several motor vehicle summonses, Antista said.

