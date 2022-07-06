Crash That Killed Bergenfield Senior Involved Speed, Inattention By Other Driver: Teaneck PD

A Franklin Lakes motorist was driving his brand-new Ferrari at an “unsafe" speed when it T-boned an SUV in Teaneck, killing its 92-year-old driver, according to police.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Unit is investigating the June 25 crash that killed Albert Schnellbacher of Bergenfield (inset above).

Part of that investigation includes an accident report filed by Teaneck police that cites "unsafe speed" and " inattention" by the driver, Scott Lieberman, 60.

The crash happened on a Saturday shortly before 2 p.m.

Schnellbacher was headed east on Briarcliffe Road in his 2008 Chevy Equinox when he came to the T intersection at Windsor Road, according to the report, a copy of which was obtained by Daily Voice.

Lieberman was headed south on Windsor in his 2022 Ferrari F8 Spider (photo above) at about the same time.

Lieberman told a township police officer that he saw the SUV at the stop sign at Briarcliffe, according to the report.

Schnellbacher drove into the intersection attempting to make a right turn onto Windsor, he reportedly said.

At that point, Lieberman said, he was “unable to avoid (the) collision.”

Lieberman sustained injuries to his elbow, arm and hand, according to police. A Bergenfield woman who was with him reported knee, leg and foot injuries. Both were treated at a local hospital before being released.

Albert Schnellbacher was unconscious and not breathing when taken to Holy Name Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said.

“He was a good man and fantastic father, grandfather and great grandfather,” said the victim’s son, Eric Schnellbacher.

His dad, although 92, also was still “of sound mind and good physical condition” when the crash occurred, he noted.

“The slight curve in Windsor Road just before the intersection may have prevented either driver from seeing each other,” Schnellbacher said. “However, at high speed the Ferrari may have overtaken the distance between them after the curve before either driver could react to avoid the high-speed collision.”

County prosecutors are reviewing the circumstances to determine whether there is reason to cite Lieberman for traffic offenses, pursue possible criminal charges or do neither.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.