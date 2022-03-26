Crash Sends Sedan Through Fair Lawn Homeowner's Fence

A crash sent a sedan through a fence up the street from Fair Lawn High School.

The Suburu Escape plowed through the homeowner's fence on 12th Street at Berdan Avenue after colliding with a Toyota RAV4 early Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took both drivers to area hospitals in separate ambulances with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Citywide Towing of Hawthorne removed both vehicles with a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

