Crash Sends Pickup Through Residential Fences, Knocks SUV Into Driveway In Montvale

A pickup truck plowed through the fences of two different homes while an SUV got knocked into a driveway in a Monday afternoon collision in Montvale.

The female driver of the Hyundai Sante Fe was taken to the hospital by Tri-Boro Ambulance with injuries that didn't appear serious following the Feb. 20 crash in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue.

The Ford F150 driver was OK.

Both vehicles were towed.

Montvale police are investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

