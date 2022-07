A busy thoroughfare at the Bergen-Rockland border was temporarily closed following a crash early Wednesday evening.

A Kia Soul slammed head-on into a utility pole near the corner of Spring Valley and Upper Saddle River roads in Montvale, a little over 100 yards from the border.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

A utility crew was summoned to make repairs.

The subcompact SUV had to be towed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.