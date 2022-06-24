Contact Us
Crash At Busy Paramus Intersection Sends SUV Driver To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus
Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver was hospitalized following an afternoon crash at a busy Paramus intersection.

A Honda Accord slammed into the victim's Nissan Murano at the corner of Paramus Road and West Ridgewood Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Paramus firefighters freed the man, who was transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood by a Valley paramedic team. His condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Borough police and a Paramus EMS unit also responded.

