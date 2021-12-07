CRACKDOWN: 10 Busted, Guns, Drugs Seized, 350 Tickets Written, Cars Towed In Paterson PD Blitz

Paterson police blitzed the city over the weekend, arresting 10 people, seizing two guns and nearly 1,000 heroin folds, among other drugs, and writing 349 traffic tickets as part of a crackdown on rising crime.

The special ops detail “was deployed in our continued strategic response to an uptick in violent crime nationally,” city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

A total of 50 criminal complaints were filed, all but two of them for drug-related offenses, Speziale said.

Detectives and officers from the Ceasefire, Street Crimes, Narcotics /ABC and Traffic units were deployed along with the Warrant Squad and Emergency Response Team Personnel, Speziale said, based on:

empirical data;

community complaints/concerns;

“proven past practices”

incidents in progress.

Charged with illegal gun possession were Keshawn Frazier and Jose Ruiz, both 24 of Paterson, the director said.

They were caught with a 9mm Taurus and a High Point, both semi-automatics, he said. Those will be submitted to State Police to determine whether they may have been fired in crimes.

Two of the eight other people taken into custody are juveniles, Speziale said. All are city residents, he said.

Seized were 986 heroin folds, 13 bags of crack and a dozen Ecstasy tablets.

A total of 32 city violation notices were issued, some for loud music and others for public consumption of alcohol.

The owners of Los Cristales Bar on 21st Avenue received seven summonses for unspecific violations.

Along with issuing 349 motor vehicle summonses, police had 11 vehicles towed.

The operations will continue, Speziale said.

