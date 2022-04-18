Crack Found, Dad Seized, Child Taken, Rochelle Park Police Say

A wanted Rochelle Park man was arrested and his young child placed with a guardian after police caught the dad trying to discard a bag of crack, authorities said.

Sharod Naji Gandy, 33, had actually gone to Rochelle Park police headquarters on his own to file a police report on an unrelated matter on Sunday, April 17, Detective Lt. James M. DePreta said.

He quickly ducked out, however, after officers did a quick computer check and learned that Gandy was wanted on an outstanding warrant, DePreta said.

Officer Chris Kiszka found Gandy at a local hotel the very next night, the lieutenant said.

The officer told him to make custody arrangements for the youngster before he was taken in on the warrant, the lieutenant said.

They were waiting for the child’s guardian to arrive when Gandy tried to dump the crack, DePreta said.

A search turned up another bag of the drug, as well, along with a digital scale with cocaine powder residue, he said.

Sgt. Jared Shatkin assisted, DePreta noted

Gandy has a recent criminal history that includes arrests for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and burglary, among other offenses, records show.

Rochelle Park police charged him Monday with having crack and drug paraphernalia for distribution, trying to destroy evidence and child endangerment, DePreta said.

Gandy remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail on the warrant from the county sheriff's office, as well as warrants out of Garfield, records show.

