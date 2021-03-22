COVID-19: Warren County High School Goes Remote After Weekend Outbreak

One Warren County high school has temporarily transitioned to fully remote learning after a weekend COVID-19 outbreak.

Students and staff at Warren Hills Regional High School in Washington Township will participate in fully remote classes from Tuesday, March 23 through Wednesday, April 7, district officials said in an email.

The decision comes after an “increase in the number of positive cases at the high school over the weekend, the need to quarantine students, faculty and staff and the shutting down of sports programs due to the positive cases,” the email said.

The shutdown includes all high school athletic events, competitions and practices as well as co-curricular activities, as recommended by the Warren County Health Department.

The middle school will continue hybrid learning through Thursday, April 1.

