COVID-19: Teen Among 4 Bergen, 4 Central Jersey Cases, NJ Total Rises To 23

A teenager is among eight new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus announced Wednesday in New Jersey bringing the state total to 23.

Four new cases are in Bergen County, two are in Middlesex County and two in Monmouth County, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon .

One of the new cases affects a 44-year-old Teaneck resident hospitalized at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck. His test has been labeled presumptive positive until officially confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced four cases Tuesday night, including a pair from Burlington County.

The 23 positive cases originated from a pool of 80 tests, with 57 that state officials said hope to have completed by the end of the day Wednesday.

All Bergen County-operated senior centers closed Wednesday until further notice.

COVID-19 has sickened nearly 1,000 nationwide in 38 states, and killed at least 29 Americans, according to the CDC.

Murphy, who declared a state of emergency Monday, made the announcement during a television appearance ahead a briefing by state health officials. Murphy said 20 of those who tested positive are currently hospitalized.

Oliver and NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced updated COVID-19 totals during a coronavirus briefing at the New Jersey Regional Operations & Intelligence Center in Ewing.

Persichilli said five of the newest positive cases are men and three are women. The COVID-19 cases include people between the ages of 17 and 66.

"Thankfully we have no new deaths," Oliver said on Wednesday.

Anyone who feels early coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, breathing problems, cough and runny nose, should "Stay home and call your regular health practitioner," Oliver said.

The 44-year-old patient joins two other Teaneck residents who tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus: a 70-year-old man who was admitted to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, in Paterson, and a 30-year-old man who is also at Holy Name Hospital.

The announcement comes the day after John Brennan, 69, of Little Ferry, became the state’s first death from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Brennan, a horse trainer, had died from the virus. Brennan had pre-existing health conditions, with a medical history that included diabetes, hypertension, gastro-intestinal bleeding and emphysema, officials said. He came down with a fever and cough that were treated with antibiotics and Tamiflu.

School closures to plan for possible outbreak, prevent spread are updated here.

