COVID-19: Support Surges For Renowned Sussex County Music Venue Facing Permanent Closure

Live music lovers across Sussex County are coming together to support one of the area’s most renowned venues after the COVID-19 pandemic put the club at risk of permanent closure.

The Stanhope House, established in 1794, is described as “the stomping grounds and post-show hangout of a massive array of loved blues legends,” the club’s website says.

The venue’s dual stages have hosted countless performers of all genres while maintaining a cozy and inviting atmosphere.

The venue has halted indoor shows, replacing them with events hosted in its outdoor beer garden. But the option won’t be sustainable for much longer as colder weather hits.

As a result, manager Ren Gilberti says the venue is “facing the possibility that it soon may have to pull the plug and close its doors,” according to Jay Lustig, an industry partner who detailed the location’s dire situation in an article on NJArts.

The venue had also launched a GoFundMe in March in an effort to sustain operation costs while indoor shows can’t legally be hosted at full capacity.

“We are looking for the public to help this great institution so we can continue to support artists and provide entertainment for generations to come,” reads the fundraiser, which has garnered more than $2,700.

The donations will be used to help offset the Stanhope staple’s infrastructure costs, the page says.

Meanwhile, a number of shows are scheduled for October in the venue’s outdoor beer garden.

The October lineup is as follows:

Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m.: Johnny Charles Trio

Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m.: Hounds of Blues

Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.: Adam Najamian

Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m.: Rick Barth

Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.: Instigators

Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.: Cassidy Rain of The Outcrops

Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m.: Erika Sherger, PTA fundraiser for Nixon Elementary School of Roxbury

Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.: Grover Kemble Band

Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.: Mari Byrd

Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.: Mike G

Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.: Drag Show

Click here to view/donate to “Support A Legend” on GoFundMe and follow the venue on Facebook for updates.

