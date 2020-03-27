COVID-19: St. Joseph's Doctor On Road To Recovery Following ICU Stay

A beloved physician at St. Joseph's University Medical Center who has been battling coronavirus is on the mend, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

Dr. James Pruden, who is in charge of emergency preparedness at the hospital, was one of the first medical workers who tested positive for the virus in the state.

The 70-year-old physician has been off ventilators for "a few days," and is breathing on his own, said Murphy at his daily news briefing.

Pruden, who lives in Teaneck -- the epicenter of Bergen County's coronavirus outbreak -- has worked as a physician at the medical center for nearly four decades.

He was tested positive a short time after he completed the COVID-19 emergency preparation protocols for St. Joseph’s, reports say.

Pruden was admitted to the ICU in isolation on March 6 after experiencing upper respiratory problems and “cold-like symptoms,” reports say.

New Jersey had 8,825 cases of coronavirus including 108 fatalities as of Friday.

