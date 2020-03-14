COVID-19: Second NJ Death Reported

A woman in her 50s being treated for coronavirus died Saturday, officials said.

The woman, being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Monmouth County, was New Jersey's second coronavirus-related death, Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday night in a tweet.

"Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing," Murphy said. "We will get through this together."

New Jersey’s first coronavirus fatality was a 69-year-old Little Ferry man who worked at Yonkers Raceway, which canceled racing Tuesday night from concerns that others may have contracted the virus.

COVID-19 exacerbated Brennon's existing health conditions, which authorities in New Jersey said included diabetes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

