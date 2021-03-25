COVID-19: Rutgers Students Required To Get Vaccine By Fall, Nation's 1st University Mandate

Rutgers University will require the COVID-19 vaccine for all students who are enrolled for the 2021 fall semester, officials announced Thursday.

The New Jersey college is believed to be the first in the nation to require a coronavirus shot for its more than 71,000 students before they can return to in-person classes on campus.

“We are committed to health and safety for all members of our community, and adding COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will help provide a safer and more robust college experience for our students,” said Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway.

Students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons, the university said.

Students enrolled in fully remote online degree programs and individuals participating in online-only continuing education programs will not be required to be vaccinated.

"Since the start of the pandemic, we have said that the safety of the Rutgers community is a shared responsibility,” said Antonio Calcado, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Rutgers.

As vaccine supplies are made available to the wider population, faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccine, Calcado said.

“The COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death,” said Brian Strom, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for health affairs at Rutgers.

Students enrolling at Rutgers who are under age 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine, the only one of three vaccines currently approved in the United States that may be administered to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those 18 years and older.

A mandated vaccine will accelerate the return to a pre-pandemic normal on the university’s campuses, including increased in-person course offerings, more on-campus events and activities and more collaboration in instructional and research projects, university officials said.

Rutgers has received approval from the State of New Jersey to administer vaccines on campus to faculty, staff and students once vaccine supplies are available to the university.

“We urge all members of our community to pre-register for the vaccine on the state COVID-19 website to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity and the first available location,” Strom said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.