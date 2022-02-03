COVID-19: Popular Warren County Music Venue To Remove Entry Restrictions

A popular music venue in Warren County will soon remove its COVID-19 mask and vaccine entry restrictions.

Roy’s Hall on Main Street in Blairstown made the announcement on its Facebook page early Wednesday, stating that it was “among the first venues” statewide to enforce proof of vaccination or negative COVID test and wear masks while indoors.

The requirements will be removed Saturday, March 5, the post says.

Meanwhile, Roy’s Hall will follow all recommendations from the department of health and change policies as needed.

“There will be people who will be delighted to hear our announcement and some people who will be very anxious about the news,” the post says, citing Roy's Hall director and CEO Mark Clifford.

“… the numbers continue to diminish on a daily basis, so, as long as COVID indicators maintain a low level of risk we see no compelling reason to continue with vaccination requirements.”

Patrons were still encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status to “protect their own health and safety and the health and safety of others.”

Click here to view the venue’s updated COVID-19 policy, and follow Roy’s Hall on Facebook for the latest updates.

