COVID-19: Pennsylvania Businesses Defying Governor's New Orders

A brewing company and a pair of gyms were among dozens of health clubs, restaurants and bars defying new COVID-19 orders in Pennsylvania.

The new orders went into effect Saturday and will be in place until Jan. 4.

For some, that date isn't soon enough.

The Proper Brewing Company on Dec. 12 announced they will be open for business as usual.

"We’ve taken everything to date into consideration and have decided that we will continue to operate with inside dining, takeout and outside dining in our heated tent, while following the CDC and state Covid guidelines that we have implemented since July," the saloon said, noting they were not trying to upset the town, and they can still provide a safe indoor dining experience.

Central Bucks CrossFit in Warminster announced on Dec. 10 they had no intentions of closing. Face masks and social distancing were encouraged.

"To reiterate some common statements made recently by other establishments in this field, we believe in the importance of fitness as essential in the fight against COVID-19 and are confident in our ability to operate successfully with COVID-19 protocols for safety," the gym said.

"We believe that we are doing more service to our community if we remain available for them to continue their exercise and healthy lifestyle regimes – which in the end, according to the science, are among the best lines of defense against COVID-19."

The Newtown Athletic Club followed suit.

"Out of 217,000+ check-ins at the Newtown Athletic Club since June, our data shows a COVID-19 occurrence rate of less than .0001% and no identified community spread," the club said on Facebook.

Since Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police issued three warnings for the latest mitigation orders.

Pennsylvania Health Commissioner Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday begged business owners to close, urged residents not to frequent the bars and restaurants that defied orders.

Levine noted studies link indoor dining with the spread of the virus.

