Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: State Releases Videos Of NJ Police Pursuit Ending In Fatal Crash
News

COVID-19: Paterson PD Tickets Local Bar Open After Hours

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
NJ bar/restaurant/lounge curfew remains at 10 p.m.
NJ bar/restaurant/lounge curfew remains at 10 p.m. Photo Credit: Mango's Bar / Paterson PD

A Paterson lounge that illegally provided entertainment not only stayed open past the state-mandated curfew, authorities said: Neighbors told police it didn’t close some nights until 5 a.m.

Members of the city Vice-Narcotics-ABC unit raided Mango’s Bar on Murray Street and found patrons and employees inside well past the mandated 10 p.m. closing time late Thursday, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They issued summonses to the manager, Maria Guerra, 48, of Haledon and had her clear the place, the director said.

Speziale reminded owners that all bars, restaurants, lounges and similar businesses must be closed by 10 p.m., under an executive order from Gov. Phil Murphy aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.