Breaking News: New Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing Site At William Paterson Will Require Prescription
News

COVID-19: Paterson Closes All Houses Of Worship, Bans Religious Gatherings

Jerry DeMarco
Cathedral of St. John the Baptist - Paterson
Cathedral of St. John the Baptist - Paterson Photo Credit: Farragutful (Creative Commons/Wikipedia)

"All churches, mosques, and places of worship must desist any form of gathering," the Paterson Division of Health announced Sunday.

"Places of worship must be sanitized with cleaners, preferably Clorox solution, and closed," the city ordered.

"Special attention while cleaning must be made to door knobs, handles, and all contact surfaces," the order stated.

"This is not optional and must be enforced," it added.

******

ALSO SEE: Hawthorne police on Monday closed two stores that they said were violating Gov. Phil Murphy's order that all non-essential businesses remain closed during the state's coronavirus state of emergency.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/hawthorne-police-close-two-stores-violating-governors-coronavirus-closure-order/785402/

******

