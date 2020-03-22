COVID-19: Paterson Closes All Houses Of Worship, Bans Religious Gatherings

"All churches, mosques, and places of worship must desist any form of gathering," the Paterson Division of Health announced Sunday.

"Places of worship must be sanitized with cleaners, preferably Clorox solution, and closed," the city ordered.

"Special attention while cleaning must be made to door knobs, handles, and all contact surfaces," the order stated.

"This is not optional and must be enforced," it added.

