Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Breaking News: Passaic Driver, 66, Trapped After High Winds Topple Tree
News

COVID-19: Passaic County MVC Center Marks 4th Closed Due To Positive Case Among Workers

Cecilia Levine
Paterson MVC
Paterson MVC Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission centers were closed as of Monday after a worker tested positive in Passaic County.

The Paterson agency -- a regional/licensing center -- closed on Monday, Nov. 2 after the test returned positive.

The news comes the same day that nearly a dozen MVC agencies switched to appointment-only. The Paterson center is expected to reopen Nov. 14.

The worker was last in the office on Friday, officials said.

MVC centers in West Deptford, Rahway and Washington were also closed as of Monday, due to workers who tested positive.

