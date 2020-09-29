COVID-19: One State Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List

Travelers from one new state have been added to the COVID-19 joint quarantine list of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The new state added on Tuesday, Sept. 29 is Colorado.

Two states -- Arizona and Virginia -- were removed the advisory.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Those who have traveled to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from those areas, all of which have significant community spread, are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The full, updated travel advisory list of 32 states and two territories is as follows:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The first quarantine order was issued on June 25.

