COVID-19: No Visitors, With Exceptions, Begins At Hackensack Meridian Hospitals In 6 Counties

Hackensack Meridian Health on Friday will begin prohibiting visitors, with certain exceptions, at its hospitals and nursing and rehab facilities, HMH announced Thursday.

Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for pediatric patients at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack and the K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune City, as well as at the other hospitals, Hackensack Meridian Health said .

Other exceptions include:

hospice

ambulatory care/same-day surgery (one visitor)

maternity/labor and delivery (one visitor)

“Once a visitor is approved, they will undergo a temperature screening,” Hackensack Meridian Health announced . “They will need to provide their contact information in the event that tracing becomes necessary.

“Phone and video calls to patients are welcome and encouraged.

“As a precautionary measure and to keep patients and team members safe, HMH is also asking its team members to self-monitor their temperature before they report to work.

“We take these proactive precautions to protect our patients, team members, and the communities we serve,” the New Jersey health giant added. “We are sensitive to the separation this restriction causes our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this measure of protection is essential at this time to keep people safe.”

The Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals:

Hackensack University Medical Center

Pascack Valley Medical Center, Westwood

Palisades Medical Center, North Bergen

JFK Medical Center, Edison

Raritan Bay Medical Center Old Bridge

Raritan Bay Medical Center Perth Amboy

Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank

Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel

Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune City

Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin

Ocean Medical Center, Brick

