COVID-19: NJ's Top Lawman Quarantining At Home

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal was quarantining at home following contact with a staff member who'd tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday.

Grewal, a former Bergen County and assistant federal prosecutor from Glen Rock, got a positive result in a rapid COVID-19 test but then tested negative in a follow-up, said Steven Barnes, his communications director.

"The attorney general, who is asymptomatic, is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance and is quarantining at home," Barnes said.

"Following established protocols, the Department of Law and Public Safety has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into close contact with [him] during the potential infection window," he said.

Grewal "will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined," Barnes added.

The attorney general also "urges members of the public to continue to follow public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe," he said.

