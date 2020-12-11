Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
COVID-19: NJ Joins Six Other States In Youth Hockey Travel Ban

Jon Craig
Ringwood youth hockey players
Ringwood youth hockey players Photo Credit: Facebook

New Jersey has joined six other northeastern states in banning interstate travel for youth hockey activities.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus on Thursday. The ban takes effect on Saturday and continues through Dec. 31, Murphy said. 

Other states joining the hockey travel ban are Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts. 

The new rule comes as COVID-19 positivity rates have begun to climb in the Garden States. About one in every 10 tests taken last weekend turned up positive, state officials said. 

