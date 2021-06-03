COVID-19: NJ Drug Manufacturer Merck Says New Antiviral Drug Shows Quick Reduction In Virus

Experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir being developed by New Jersey drug manufacturer Merck with Ridgeback Bio shows a quick reduction of the infectious virus in a study among participants with early COVID-19.

Molnupiravir is being tested in a Phase 2/3 trial set to be completed in May.

Merck will be provided with up to $268.8 million in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine William Fischer called the findings "promising."

“We are steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic as part of the remarkable efforts of the entire medical and scientific community,” added Merck's executive vice president of Human Health at Merck, Mike Nally.

Headquartered in Kenilworth, Merck is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company has several locations across the region including Rahwah, Branchburg, Linden, and several others in Montgomery County, PA.

