COVID-19: NJ Deaths Linked, Mall Worker Tests Positive, Bergen County Cases Jump To 42

Both of New Jersey's coronavirus-related deaths have reportedly been linked.

Rita Fusco-Jackson, of Freehold, in her 50, was identified as the second fatality in New Jersey. She was being hospitalized at CentraState Medical Center.

Fusco-Jackson's sibling was reportedly friends with the state's first fatality -- John Brennan, of Little Ferry -- and the virus spread through a family gathering, State Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

Several other people at the gathering also tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases had jumped to 42 as of Monday morning in Bergen County -- by far the county with the most in New Jersey, officials said.

A worker at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, a staffer at a Leonia elementary school and a Florham Park borough employee were among the more than 100 cases confirmed in New Jersey as of Monday.

County Executive Jim Tedesco warned that all of Bergen could soon go on virtual lockdown in response to the coronavirus the way Teaneck did on Sunday.

Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to close schools statewide on Monday.

Below are the new cases across Bergen County:

Bergenfield: 1

Bogota: 1

Demarest: 1

Dumont: 1

Edgewater: 1

Englewood: 6

Fair Lawn: 4

Fort Lee: 1

Franklin Lakes: 1

Garfield: 1

Little Ferry: 1 (Deceased)

New Milford: 1

Oakland: 1

Oradell: 1

Paramus: 1

Ridgewood: 2

Teaneck: 16

Wood-Ridge: 1

The mall worker is a store employee, retail real estate developer and mall owner Simon said in a statement. The unnamed store would be closed until further notice.

Hudson County had 11 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with three recently reported in Hoboken and Jersey City

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla effected a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and on Saturday ordered all bars that don't serve food closed by 11 a.m. Sunday. Restaurants and bars that do serve food were restricted to take-out or pick-up only until further notice.

Bhalla on Sunday said he anticipated a surge of cases at Hoboken University Medical Center in the coming weeks.

The two new Hoboken cases are men, one in his 30s another in his 40s, and were are in isolation at home, Bhalla said. They are both expected to recover.

Jersey City's third case was reported by Mayor Steven Fulop Sunday afternoon: An 80-year-old man in the Heights section.

Riverside Medical Group opened a drive-thru testing clinic in Secaucus to keep patients and staff safe. The site is open to patients only and tested 21 on Friday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

