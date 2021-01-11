COVID-19: NJ Congresswoman Ushered To Safe Room During Capitol Riots Tests Positive

A New Jersey congresswoman said she tested positive for COVID-19 after being ushered to a "safe room" where several people refused to wear masks during last week's protests at the U.S. Capitol, helmed by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) said on Monday she was at home resting with mild, cold-like symptoms after receiving a positive Coronavirus test.

"Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test," she said. "I have tested positive.

"I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents."

— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

The Capitol's attending physician warned there was a possible risk of COVID-19 and urged people to get tested.

Watson previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Executive Branch agencies.

