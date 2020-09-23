COVID-19: Newton VFW Post Closes, Positive Cases Linked To BBQ Fundraiser

The Newton VFW Post 5360 has halted operations until further notice after two people who attended the Sept. 12 chicken BBQ fundraiser tested COVID-19 positive.

The news of the closure was shared in a post on the organization’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The fundraiser, which was take-out only, had strict rules regarding where the food was allowed to be eaten — in addition to restricting guests from eating in the pavilion, barriers had been set up to increase social distancing, the post said.

However, the person who tested positive did not give contact tracing information, so no one was contacted.

Meanwhile, a VFW member tested positive this weekend, according to the post.

“The VFW takes seriously the well being of its members and community, including the American Legion,” the post read. “We pray for everyone to stay well, and commit our priorities to our community.”

A separate Facebook post from American Legion Post 86 in Newton stated the organization’s intention to close for quarantine until Saturday, October 3 due to several members’ attendance at the fundraiser.

“Protect yourself as well as the people around you,” the post said.

“Be safe and stay healthy!”

