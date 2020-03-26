COVID-19: Newark, Morristown, Garwood ShopRite Employees Test Positive

A ShopRite worker in Garwood tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case among the grocery chain’s employees in the state, officials said.

The prior cases were identified among employees at Newark and Morristown stores.

The worker is not currently at the location, officials confirmed in a Facebook post , and workers who had close contact with the patient are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

ShopRite is asking customers to wash hands regularly, practice social distancing and refrain from coming into the store if symptoms are present.

“The containment of the Coronavirus is a shared responsibility,” the post said.

“We are proud of the amazing dedication our associates are demonstrating, and we thank them for their service to our customers. Please join us in wishing our associate well and a speedy recovery.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.