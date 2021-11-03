COVID-19: Nearly A Dozen Cases Reported After Non-Sanctioned Events At Morris County HS

Madison High School officials are urging caution and continued compliance with COVID-19 restrictions after 11 positive cases were confirmed this week.

The cases are tied to several social gatherings that were not school sanctioned last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Madison High School Principal Davis Drechsel said in a posted Thursday to the district’s website.

Contact tracing has been completed, and close contacts have been identified and placed under proper quarantine guidelines, Drechsel said.

“Moving forward, I urge everyone to recommit themselves to the behavior that is required to keep our doors open and activities running,” Drechsel said.

“A repeat of the behavior that occurred over the weekend may jeopardize plans to further reopen school in addition to our students’ abilities to participate in spring sports, the spring musical, and other end of year celebrations. It is critical that we all continue to act in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe.”

Click here for the full letter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.