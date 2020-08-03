COVID-19: Murphy Reverses Indoor Gathering Rules

Indoor gathering limits in New Jersey are back to where they were in June.

Citing an increased COVID-19 transmission rate, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday scaled back indoor gathering limits to 25 percent of a room's capacity with a maximum of 25 people. Exceptions to that rule include weddings, funerals, memorial services and political activities.

"We believe that some of this increase is attributable to the number of indoor house parties we’ve been seeing across the state," the governor said. "Indoor gatherings are not safe."

On June 22, Murphy announced the resumption of indoor gatherings, with a limit of 25 percent room capacity, with a maximum of 50 people.

** ALSO SEE: Upscale Morristown Restaurant Blames Murphy For Closure **

UPDATE: We are retightening the restriction on indoor gatherings.



Until further notice, indoor gatherings are now limited to 25% of a room’s capacity – with a MAXIMUM of 25 persons, down from 100.



To be clear, this tightening caps indoor house parties at 25 people – period. pic.twitter.com/MWt4YtNQHI — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 3, 2020

The statewide transmission rate on Monday was 1.48 -- which means that every case passes it on to at least one other person. A month ago, the rate was 0.87, Murphy said.

Recent outbreaks particularly among teens in Sussex, Union and Monmouth counties have been linked to gatherings and indoor house parties

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.